AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police continue to investigate after a man pushing an ice cream cart is shot Friday night.
Officials say the two suspects robbed the man at 8:06 p.m. on the 1600 block of N. Manhattan Street.
The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and the victim’s personal items. The victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo Police investigating after man pushing ice cream cart shot
- Shelby Co. woman arrested on murder charge after months-long investigation
- Supreme Court Justices rule gay workers protected from job discrimination
- El Paso officer shot, wounded while responding to call
- Newsfeed Now: Violent protests in Atlanta; Wrong order leads to violence at Sonic