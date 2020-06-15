Amarillo Police investigating after man pushing ice cream cart shot

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police continue to investigate after a man pushing an ice cream cart is shot Friday night.

Officials say the two suspects robbed the man at 8:06 p.m. on the 1600 block of N. Manhattan Street.

The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and the victim’s personal items. The victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

More from MyHighPlains.com: