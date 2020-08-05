Amarillo Police identify a suspect who allegedly stole a car with a child inside

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police have released the name of the suspect that stole a car with a child inside Tuesday.
Officials say 24-year-old Tyler Madison Connell was located on the 7000 block of I-40 East after he abandoned the stolen vehicle with the child still inside.
Connell was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
The case remains under investigation.
