Amarillo Police identify a suspect who allegedly stole a car with a child inside

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police have released the name of the suspect that stole a car with a child inside Tuesday.

Officials say 24-year-old Tyler Madison Connell was located on the 7000 block of I-40 East after he abandoned the stolen vehicle with the child still inside.

Connell was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation.

