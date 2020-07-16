Amarillo Police: Four sent to hospital after morning chase/wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are reporting four people were sent to the hospital after a car chase ended in a wreck after crashing into an abandoned building at 99 North Polk Street.

Officials say an officer attempted a traffic stop on a white Dodge Ram truck at Wichita Avenue and Cleveland Street just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the truck refused to stop, and a police chase ensued. The driver drove the truck to Thompson Park and then south on Polk Street from NE 24th Avenue.

The vehicle continued to evade officers until rolling and crashing into an abandoned building at 99 North Polk Street.

The four occupants of the vehicle, two adult males, an adult female, and a juvenile female, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

