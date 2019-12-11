Amarillo Police: Fatal overnight wreck at Olsen and Paramount

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are reporting a fatal wreck that occurred Tuesday morning after a Dodge Durango hit a traffic control pole at Olsen Blvd and Paramount St.

Officials say 22-year-old Makail Tropez-Price had been eastbound on Olsen Blvd at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his SUV.

The SUV struck a curb on a traffic triangle, struck traffic control pole, continued eastbound before coming to a stop in the 2600 block of Paramount Street.

Tropez-Price died on the scene as a result of injuries received in the collision.

This incident is being investigated by the APD Traffic Investigation Unit.

