Amarillo Police Departments’ Critical Incident Response Team called to assist mental health crisis

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team was called to assist with a subject that was suffering from a mental health crisis early this morning.

It happened around 5:46 a.m. APD said officers were dispatched to a home on the 6700 block of Emerald Court due to a 30-year-old man suffering from a mental health crisis.

Police said officers attempted to get the man to come outside but he refused. They said the man told officers that he was armed with weapons and threatened to harm them.

At 6:51 a.m., the Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team was called to assist in the incident. At 9:05 a.m., the man exited the home and was safely taken into custody.

APD said the man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

