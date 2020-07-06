Amarillo Police: Reward increased for information after crowd shoots fireworks at officers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police is looking for more information after an officer is injured by fireworks Saturday night.

Officers orinally responded after reports of shots fired in the area of Hamlet Park.

When the first officer arrived, a mortar shell was shot through his open driver side window. The firework exploded on the officer causing injuries to his upper and lower body and damaging the interior of the vehicle.

Other officers responded but could not locate the suspect due to the large number of fireworks being shot at them by the crowd. The injured officer was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Evidence later found at the scene supported the original shots fired call.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers board of directors and other anonymous donors have increased the reward in this case to $3,300.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspects are, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $3,300.

More from MyHighPlains.com: