Amarillo Police: Bobby Johns has been missing for two years to the day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are still searching for Bobby Lee Johns.

Johns has been missing for two year to the day.

The investigation into his disappearance continues, but no new tips have come in. Investigators have followed leads and searched large areas around the location where his vehicle was found in Oldham County, but those have come up empty.

Several long-time friends have searched multiple locations but have found no signs of Mr. Johns.

Bobby Johns’ mother and sister have stayed in contact with the detectives over the case and still have hope that answers to his disappearance will be found.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-9468.

