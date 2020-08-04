Amarillo Police arrest one person after stealing car with child inside

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police have arrested one person after a stolen vehicle with a small child inside was reported this morning.
Officials say the vehicle was stolen from a convenience store on the 5000 block of I-40 East.
Just over ten minutes later, Amarillo Police found the vehicle in a parking lot at 6930 I-40 East. The child was in the vehicle and was unharmed.
At 10:47, 20 minutes after the initial call, Amarillo Police arrested the suspect.
This incident is still under investigation and more details will be released as they become available.
