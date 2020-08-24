Amarillo Police arrest one person after fatal shooting Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police continue to investigate a shooting at an apartment complex on the 4200 block of SW 51st street.

Officials say 44-year-old Winton Wayne Dalton who matched the description of the suspect however there were no injuries located at that scene, but information was gathered about a possible victim at a different location.

Officers went to a residence on the 5000 block of SW 57th to check for victims.

Amarillo Police found 28-year-old Thomas Bernard Grensberg dead in a back room of the residence.

Officers interviewed several witnesses at both locations.

Winton Dalton was booked into the Randall County Jail for two counts aggravated assault with deadly weapon stemming from the original shooting call.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation and further charges are pending.

