Amarillo Police arrest local man for selling heroin to undercover officer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday, agents with the APD Narcotics Unit arrested Paul David Irwin.

Agents arrested Irwin when he met an undercover agent and sold the agent heroin in a parking lot in the 5700 block of SW 45th.

Irwin was also arrested for outstanding warrants for delivery of a controlled substance stemming from his delivery of heroin to an undercover agent on other occasions.

Irwin was booked in the Randall County Jail for the outstanding warrants, and for the original charge of Manufacture or delivery of Controlled Substance, penalty group 1.

This charge is a 1st degree felony and the punishment is imprisonment for life or any term not more than 99 years or less than 5 years, and a fine not to exceed $10,000.