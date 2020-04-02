Amarillo Police arrest driver in fatal wreck Wednesday night

One person has been arrested after an accident that left one person dead a two others injured.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police arrest a driver in a fatal wreck Wednesday night at the intersection on northwest 24th Avenue and north Jefferson Street.

Officials say Ykevia Dashawn Johnson, 36, was driving a 2007 Mercury Mountaineer when she failed to yield right of way turning left causing a 2005 Nissan Altima driven by Margaret Marion Finch, 32, to strike the Mercury.

Margaret Finch, a 44-year-old female passenger, and a 1-year-old female passenger, were taken to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries. Finch later died of her injuries.

Officials say alcohol is a factor in this collision. Johnson was taken to a local area hospital and medically cleared.

Johnson was taken to the Potter County Detention Center where she was booked for Intoxicated Manslaughter, Intoxicated Assault, and Injury to a Child.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

