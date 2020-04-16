Amarillo Police arrest bank robbery suspect Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly robbed the First Convenience Bank located in the Walmart at 5730 West Amarillo Blvd.
Court documents reveal 38-year-old William Lancaster asked to meet the bank manager to make a large deposit. However, when the manager and a teller returned Lancaster told tellers there were three other men inside the Walmart with guns and they had his wife at gunpoint outside the Walmart.
Court document says after Lancaster left, the bank manager hit the panic alarm.
Patrol officers located Lancaster on the south side of the Walmart. He was wearing the same clothes as the suspect.
At Randall County Jail, Lancaster made the statement that his wife was dead and that she died the first time he “really” robbed a bank in 2013.
