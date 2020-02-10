Amarillo Police: 9 unsolved fatal hit and runs in the last 10 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police needs your help to solve nine fatal hit and run cases from the last ten years.

The APD Traffic Investigation Unit is going to release information periodically throughout the year to see if any new evidence comes in that could lead to solving these cases. Every one of these accidents is investigated until there are no further leads and every tip has been followed up on. It could be the smallest detail that someone remembers that can lead to any of them being solved.

The first case is the death of Gregory Sasueda in February of 2011.

On Sunday, February 13th, 2011 at 5:25 AM, APD officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Fritch Highway on a male lying in the snow on the side of the road. The officers located 31-year-old Gregory Sasueda deceased in the ditch. At some point during the night, Gregory had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene. This accident happened late Saturday night into early Sunday morning in close proximity to a bar located in the same block.

There is a possibility that someone going to or leaving the bar witnessed this accident. If you or someone you know thinks they remember anything from this night that could help solve this case please call one of the numbers above. There is no vehicle description available in this case.

In a majority of hit and run cases when the driver is found they state that they were scared and that’s their reason for leaving the scene. Being scared when you are involved in something like this is normal, but the driver is not always at fault in these types of accidents. You could be charged with up to a 2nd-degree felony if you leave the scene without stopping to render aid as opposed to not being charged if you stay.

If anyone remembers anything about one of these cases, we ask that you call the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at 378-4250 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.