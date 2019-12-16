Amarillo Police: 18 arrested for various sex crimes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department’s Specialized Operations Division and Special Victims Unit worked a multiday mission involving violations of various sex trafficking and human exploitation related crimes.
Officers worked in undercover roles to identify and arrest perpetrators of these crimes.
There were 3 arrests made for Online Solicitation of a Minor; additional charges below.
- Alejandro Delgado
- Takoda Berry
- Alexander Hearn, Resisting Arrest
There were 15 arrests for Prostitution; additional charges listed below.
- Nicole Wagner, 3 misdemeanor traffic warrants
- Dawnyell Barbaree
- Katherine Lee, Possession of Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1 >=1G<4G, 1 misdemeanor capias warrant
- Alexus Green
- Misty Ray
- Keiaubryi Torrez
- Brandi Case
- Megahn Williams
- Brittany Duvall, misdemeanor traffic warrant
- Kristina Moon, misdemeanor traffic warrant
- Benjamin Locklear
- Elisia Ramirez
- April Montes
- Aubrey Garcia
- Ariel Romero
The Amarillo Police Department recognizes that human trafficking is a very real problem in Amarillo.
APD Detectives interviewed arrestees of prostitution in an effort to identify if they are human trafficking victims or if they know of anyone who is being trafficked or underage. The victims in these cases deserve to be treated like human beings and not property.
According to the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, the average age a teen enters the sex trade in the US is 12 to 14 years old.
The Amarillo Police Department will continue to conduct these type of operations to reduce prostitution and human trafficking in Amarillo. These offenses are not “victimless” crimes and are often associated with other serious crimes, such as robbery, assault, and drug-related offenses. If you know of a person who is involved in human trafficking as a victim or an offender, please contact the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.
