Amarillo Police: 18 arrested for various sex crimes

Multi day operation to identify and arrest for violations of sex trafficking and human exploitation related crimes.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department’s Specialized Operations Division and Special Victims Unit worked a multiday mission involving violations of various sex trafficking and human exploitation related crimes.

Officers worked in undercover roles to identify and arrest perpetrators of these crimes.

Elisia Ramirez

Kristina Moon

April Montes

Alexus Green

Brittany Duvall

Brandi Case

Alexander Hearn

Aubrey Garcia

Dawnyell Barbaree

Katherine Lee

Misty Ray

Takoda Berry

Nicole Wagner

Alejandro Delgado

Keiaubryi Torrez

Ariel Romero

Benjamin Locklear

Megahn Williams

There were 3 arrests made for Online Solicitation of a Minor; additional charges below.

Alejandro Delgado

Takoda Berry

Alexander Hearn, Resisting Arrest

There were 15 arrests for Prostitution; additional charges listed below.

Nicole Wagner, 3 misdemeanor traffic warrants

Dawnyell Barbaree

Katherine Lee, Possession of Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1 >=1G<4G, 1 misdemeanor capias warrant

Alexus Green

Misty Ray

Keiaubryi Torrez

Brandi Case

Megahn Williams

Brittany Duvall, misdemeanor traffic warrant

Kristina Moon, misdemeanor traffic warrant

Benjamin Locklear

Elisia Ramirez

April Montes

Aubrey Garcia

Ariel Romero

The Amarillo Police Department recognizes that human trafficking is a very real problem in Amarillo.

APD Detectives interviewed arrestees of prostitution in an effort to identify if they are human trafficking victims or if they know of anyone who is being trafficked or underage. The victims in these cases deserve to be treated like human beings and not property.

According to the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, the average age a teen enters the sex trade in the US is 12 to 14 years old.

The Amarillo Police Department will continue to conduct these type of operations to reduce prostitution and human trafficking in Amarillo. These offenses are not “victimless” crimes and are often associated with other serious crimes, such as robbery, assault, and drug-related offenses. If you know of a person who is involved in human trafficking as a victim or an offender, please contact the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.

