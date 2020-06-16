Amarillo PHD reports 1 new death in Potter County, 14 new cases, and 107 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Tuesday showed 14 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
The report card showed five new cases in Randall County and nine new cases in Potter County, for a total of 3,561 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1,717 recoveries for the two counties—1,272 in Potter and 445 in Randall.
There is one new reported death in Potter County.
There have been a total of 44 deaths between the two counties, 37 in Potter, and seven in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:50 p.m. on June 16, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|30
|–
|28
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|5
|Castro
|42
|1
|30
|Childress
|6
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|83
|–
|38
|Dallam
|41
|–
|27
|Deaf Smith
|212
|14
|134
|Donley
|28
|–
|26
|Gray
|111
|3
|92
|Hall
|2
|1
|2
|Hardeman
|4
|–
|–
|Hansford
|21
|2
|16
|Hartley
|14
|2
|11
|Hemphill
|2
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|45
|–
|34
|Lipscomb
|7
|–
|2
|Moore
|873
|14
|578
|Ochiltree
|53
|2
|43
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|120
|–
|51
|Potter
|2,798
|37
|1,272
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|763
|7
|445
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|53
|1
|20
|Sherman
|29
|–
|24
|Swisher
|21
|1
|17
|Texas
|975
|6
|947
|Union
|5
|–
|1
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|15
|TOTAL
|6,385
|94
|3,773
