Amarillo PHD reports 1 new death in Potter County, 14 new cases, and 107 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Tuesday showed 14 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The report card showed five new cases in Randall County and nine new cases in Potter County, for a total of 3,561 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1,717 recoveries for the two counties—1,272 in Potter and 445 in Randall.

There is one new reported death in Potter County.

There have been a total of 44 deaths between the two counties, 37 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:50 p.m. on June 16, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 30 – 28 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 5 Castro 42 1 30 Childress 6 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 5 Cottle 4 1 3 Curry 83 – 38 Dallam 41 – 27 Deaf Smith 212 14 134 Donley 28 – 26 Gray 111 3 92 Hall 2 1 2 Hardeman 4 – – Hansford 21 2 16 Hartley 14 2 11 Hemphill 2 – 1 Hutchinson 45 – 34 Lipscomb 7 – 2 Moore 873 14 578 Ochiltree 53 2 43 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 120 – 51 Potter 2,798 37 1,272 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 763 7 445 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 53 1 20 Sherman 29 – 24 Swisher 21 1 17 Texas 975 6 947 Union 5 – 1 Wheeler 15 – 15 TOTAL 6,385 94 3,773

