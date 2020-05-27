Amarillo PHD confirms 18 new cases of COVID-19, one new death in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday showed 18 new cases in the Amarillo counties.

The report card showed 15 new cases in Potter County, as well as three new cases in Randall County.

The 18 new cases make for a total of 2,921 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 712 recoveries for the two counties, 519 in Potter and 193 in Randall.

There has also been a total of 33 deaths between the two counties, 27 in Potter, and six in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:36 p.m. on May 27, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 2 Beaver 24 – 21 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 3 Castro 32 1 20 Childress 2 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 5 – 3 Cottle 4 1 2 Curry 49 – – Dallam 27 1 13 Deaf Smith 157 13 60 Donley 27 – 26 Gray 96 2 64 Hall 2 – – Hansford 18 2 8 Hartley 14 2 5 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 31 – 18 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 583 13 447 Ochiltree 43 2 22 Oldham 3 1 2 Parmer 54 16 Potter 2,266 27 458 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 655 6 180 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 36 – – Sherman 23 – 20 Swisher 17 – 11 Texas 893 5 561 Union 3 – – Wheeler 15 – 11 TOTAL 5,107 77 2,263

