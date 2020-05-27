Amarillo PHD confirms 18 new cases of COVID-19, one new death in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday showed 18 new cases in the Amarillo counties.
The report card showed 15 new cases in Potter County, as well as three new cases in Randall County.
The 18 new cases make for a total of 2,921 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 712 recoveries for the two counties, 519 in Potter and 193 in Randall.
There has also been a total of 33 deaths between the two counties, 27 in Potter, and six in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:36 p.m. on May 27, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|21
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|3
|Castro
|32
|1
|20
|Childress
|2
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|5
|–
|3
|Cottle
|4
|1
|2
|Curry
|49
|–
|–
|Dallam
|27
|1
|13
|Deaf Smith
|157
|13
|60
|Donley
|27
|–
|26
|Gray
|96
|2
|64
|Hall
|2
|–
|–
|Hansford
|18
|2
|8
|Hartley
|14
|2
|5
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|31
|–
|18
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|583
|13
|447
|Ochiltree
|43
|2
|22
|Oldham
|3
|1
|2
|Parmer
|54
|16
|Potter
|2,266
|27
|458
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|655
|6
|180
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|36
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|20
|Swisher
|17
|–
|11
|Texas
|893
|5
|561
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|11
|TOTAL
|5,107
|77
|2,263
