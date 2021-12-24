Amarillo PD working on accident near SW 58th and Western, asking drivers to avoid the area

Major accident in the area of 58th and Western

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said on Friday, Dec. 24, that crews are responding to a major accident in the area of SW 58th and S Western.

APD said it received a call at 5:15 p.m. about a motorcycle vs. car accident. The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Western, while the car was northbound turning westbound.

According to authorities, the motorcycle rider is currently at Northwest hospital in critical condition. No injuries were reported in the other vehicle involved.

They have asked drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more details are made available.