Amarillo Police, FBI offers $10,000 reward for information on Nicole Moore

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Today is Nicole “Nikki” Moore’s birthday and she is 32 years old.

Nikki has been missing for the past three years.

The FBI has coordinated with APD and is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the location or recovery of Moore.

Moore went missing in December of 2016. She has missed three years of birthdays and holidays with her only son, who is now 17 years old.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or APD Homicide at 378-9468.

