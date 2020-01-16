Amarillo PD: 18-year-old dies in morning wreck

APD is investigating an early morning fatal accident in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating a wreck after an 18-year-old died.

Officers responded to a wreck at the overpass on the 400 block of South East 34th Avenue.

Officials say 18-year-old Evelyn Jasmine Rios was driving a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound in the 400 block of SE 34th. Rios lost control of her Jeep, slid into oncoming traffic and struck a 2011 Mazda tribute driven by a 17-year-old male of Amarillo.

Rios died on scene of injuries received in the collision. The driver of the Mazda was taken to a local area hospital with what was initially believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Justice of the Peace Clay Houdashell has ordered an autopsy.

Speed and black ice are contributing factors in this collision.

The Incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

