AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On December 1st at 12:30 AM, APD officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Evergreen.

Officials say a 16-year-old male was found dead inside of the residence from a single gunshot wound.

A male believed to be the suspect was taken into custody.

The case is still under investigation by the Homicide Unit.

No one has been booked into jail for the shooting at this point. Potter County Justice of the peace Taylor has ordered an autopsy.