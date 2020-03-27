Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery hosting blood drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —A local woman is dealing with the loss of her best friend after she was the first in our area to die from the coronavirus.

Shaye Warner who says she is a registered nurse said, that on Friday, March 13, her friend was feeling unwell and went to get tested for the flu, but the results came back negative, "She got sick about Wednesday night, and she was just saying she had the chills, just had chills. And on Friday, she felt like she started running a really high fever, so she went and got tested for the flu, and that test came back negative. They told her, "You have a virus of some sort."