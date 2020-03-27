Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery hosting blood drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS) is holding an emergency blood drive due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AOMS teamed up with Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

The blood drive is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AOMS hopes to collect 30 to 40 units of blood to replenish local hospitals facing a critical shortage.

Across the country, 4,000 blood drives have been canceled throughout the United States resulting in the loss of over 130,000 donations.

