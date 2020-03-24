Amarillo National Bank to close lobbies due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo National Bank is closing its lobbies to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

While the lobbies may not be open, drive up’s are and they will “take care of customers whether it is via call, text or email.”

The bank sent the following statement last night to customers:

It would have been so good if we had seen some near miracle turn around related to the COVID-19 virus in the last couple of days, but that just has not happened.

And so, to help keep our customers and all of us healthy, and frankly just to follow the advice coming from all directions to have less physical contact rather than more, we have temporarily closed our lobbies, a small component of our overall banking business. A big majority of area banks have stopped or plan to stop lobby activity as well. This was one small factor in our decision; really, it is about taking smart steps to keep all parties a little safer from the virus spreading.

We regret that, truly. But what is the much bigger message, the much more important point for our customers? It is this: Amarillo National Bank is open for business. All our people, all of us, are here, to take care of anything you need. Now, lobbies are not open; but drive ups are; we want to help keep our customers healthy, and our people healthy to take care of your business. But we are here. Call, text, email, we will get you taken care of.

With each day, we are one day closer to recovery, and to a better place. This too shall pass.

We look forward to the day when we announce our lobbies are open once again. Until then, we remain here for you. So be in touch – we will take care of your banking needs.

Email statement from ANB