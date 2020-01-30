Amarillo Mayor announces Blood Cancer diagnosis

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said she has been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer.

Mayor Nelson said the diagnosis was found during a routine blood examination.

She said that her prognosis is good, but that she will require treatment.

She released a statement on the City of Amarillo’s Facebook page saying in part:

While I fully intend to continue my service as Mayor, I will be taking some time in the coming days to continue my medical care. I have informed the City Council and City Manager and have great confidence that they will continue to lead our city during any brief absences related to my care. We are in the very early stages of the diagnosis, and I appreciate your understanding and your prayers as we continue to get answers. I am blessed by my Faith in God, my family, and the thousands of friends I have made throughout this city. Amarillo is a wonderful city and I am honored by the trust you have given me as your Mayor. Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson

