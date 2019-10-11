Amarillo Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting intellectually disabled adult

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thomas Henry Boyd was convicted this week for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Disabled Individual.

Boyd was an employee of a local adult group home for residents with intellectual disabilities and was accused of committing aggravated sexual assault against one of the residents.

After a four day trial this week, a Randall County jury convicted Boyd of one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Disabled Individual and sentenced him to 50 years in prison.

As a result of his conviction, Boyd will not eligible for parole for 25 years and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.