Amarillo man sentenced 70 years for June 2018 murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A jury found Gregorio Moreno Navarrete guilty for the June 17, 2018 murder of Rene Soto.

In June of 2018, Gregorio Navarrete drove to Rene Soto’s house and shot him from the street while he was standing in his doorway. Soto died due to his injuries.

Navarrete went on the run and was eventually tied to the homicide. During the trial, Navarrete admitted to shooting Soto, but claimed self-defense.

After deliberations, the jury found him guilty of Murder.

During the punishment phase, the State introduced evidence of prior misdemeanor and felony convictions, as well as a current pending charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in an unrelated incident. After deliberations, the jury returned a sentence of 70 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: