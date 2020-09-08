Amarillo man promoting state-wide health by completing a 5K in every Texas county

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When moving to Amarillo back in 2016, David Robinson set out some Texas-sized expectations for himself, not wanting to lose the progress he had made in a running club he joined in his previous town.

“I’m going to do a 5K in every county in Texas and that was before I saw a map. I knew Texas itself was big but I thought big state, big counties and had no idea there was 254 of them,” said David Robinson, Amarillo resident.

Dubbing himself, “Fat Man on a Mission” on a Facebook page he created, people instantly started grabbing on to his story.

“It started to mean a lot to me because I realized there were people that I could help. It is about me getting myself back to a place of health but even more so, it’s about me finding as many people as I possibly can and dragging them along with me,” said Robinson.

So far Robinson has completed a 5K in 129 of the 254 counties in Texas.

But Robinson’s journey has not been easy by any means.

“I’ve lost both parents. I’ve been carjacked. I’ve broken a foot, a wrist,” said Robinson.

A little over a month ago, Robinson tested positive for COVID-19, feeling the symptoms in his most recent 5K.

“As I drove home, I just continued feeling worse and I thought it was the responsible thing for me to do to get tested,” said Robinson.

Robinson said he’s been cured of the disease but wants to make sure he’s fully recovered before getting back to his journey and spreading his simple message.

“Never ever quit and just keep going,” said Robinson.

To keep up with Robinson’s journey of completing a 5K in every Texas county, click here: https://www.facebook.com/FMOAM

