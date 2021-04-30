Amarillo man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography as part of plea agreement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man pleads guilty to one count of Possession of Prepubescent Child Pornography. According to court documents on April 29, the guilty plea is part of a plea agreement.

Robert Doyle Harper was originally indicted for transporting child pornography through the Internet in March. According to court documents, the FBI began an online investigation of Harper in June 2020, in which he was sharing files containing child pornography on a file-sharing network. An undercover FBI agent downloaded several video files from an IP address that belonged to Harper.

Court documents noted that in November 2020, authorities executed a search warrant at Harper’s Amarillo home, confiscated his cell phone, and found several images and videos containing child pornography on it.