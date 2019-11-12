Amarillo man indicted for murder in 2019 shooting death

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Potter County grand jury indicted Anthony Laquinn Price for the shooting death of Koelenzie Mills back in May 2019.
Price was arrested near Corsicana in June of this year.
Price’s murder warrant was issued after police say he shot Mills multiple times at Legends After-Hours club on Amarillo Boulevard.
Mills died at the scene.
- Entire cast of ‘Days of Our Lives’ fired, show to go on indefinite hiatus
- Grand Opening of Substance Use Treatment Center
- Netflix drops new “Selena: The Series” trailer
- Oreo releases creme-filled eggs for the holidays
- Tampa soldier surprises HS seniors who started writing him letters in kindergarten