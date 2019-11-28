Amarillo man dies after being hit by truck on Dumas Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday at 4:01 A.M., Amarillo Police responded to the 6000 block of Dumas Drive on a vehicle vs. a pedestrian.

Officials say 24-year-old Angel Vera had been driving a 2015 Mazda MZ6. He had possible mechanical problems and was stopped in the east lane of northbound Dumas Drive standing outside of his vehicle.

Amarillo Police report a 2009 Ford F350 pickup was travelling northbound on Dumas Dr and hit Vera and the Mazda MZ6.

Vera was taken to an area hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.

