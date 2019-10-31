Amarillo man died from injuries in Wednesday morning wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo police report that 44-year-old Jasin Mohamud Kaabo died from injuries cause by a wreck on 4500 block of NE 24th Avenue.

The wreck occurred on Wednesday morning at 10:32 a.m.

Officials say Kaabo had been westbound on NE 24th when he lost control of the car and slid into the eastbound lanes, striking a 2007 Chevy Silverado truck.

Kaabo was taken to a local area hospital where he later died of injuries received in the collision. 

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department. 

