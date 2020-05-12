Amarillo man arrested on multiple charges after stealing a gun

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday afternoon, an Amarillo Police officer was flagged down by a robbery victim after a suspect stole a gun.

Officials say the victim told officers that the suspect, 34-year-old Daniel Mosher, had just stolen a gun from him and pointed to a white Buick car fleeing the scene.

The officer pursued the suspect into a parking lot when the suspect reversed the vehicle, struck the front of the patrol car, then drove away refusing to stop.

Officers pursued the suspect through the San Jacinto Neighborhood and to the intersection of SW 15th and Lipscomb, where the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Mosher was detained after a short foot pursuit.

Officials say Mosher was in possession of the stolen firearm and several prescription pills not belonging to him. He was found to have a Parole Warrant for Aggravated Robbery and the white 1990 Buick car that he fled from officers in had been reported stolen on March 27 in Amarillo.

Daniel Mosher was arrested for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Unauthorized us of a Vehicle, Theft of a Firearm, Evading arrest/Detention, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and his Parole Warrant for the original charge of Aggravated Robbery. Mosher was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

