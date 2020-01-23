Amarillo man arrested after police chase starts in Lubbock, goes to Petersburg and beyond

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase before barricading themselves in an abandoned house for over two hours Wednesday.

Christopher Tafoya, 41, led the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas DPS Troopers on a high-speed chase at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Police tried to pull over Tafoya at Slaton Highway and South Q Drive. He led officers onto Interstate 27 up to Hale County.

Tafoya then led officers to Petersburg and then south again through Floyd County. He then led officers to Cone in Crosby County.

The vehicle chase started just after 2:00 p.m. and ended more than an hour later and then became a situation with a “barricaded subject,” DPS said.

DPS said Tafoya was arrested around 5:45 p.m. and there was no passenger, as reported earlier. They said Tafoya ran into the house and barricaded himself.

According to DPS, there were no reported injuries at the scene.

