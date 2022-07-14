AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jami Meredith Cowart and the Amarillo League of Women Voters hosted training for those interested in registration at local high schools. There will be another training on August 13th.
According to an Cowart. The last day to register to vote for the November 8th election is on October 11.
Voter registration events include:
- July 23 Community Market is from 8:30 through 12:30.
- July 23 PACT Potter County Courthouse from 3 to 7.
- July 30 Sod Poodles game will start at 7.
- August 3 New teacher orientation.
- August 6 and 7 AMA-CON at Civic-Center.
- August 20 Community Market from 8:30 to 12:30.