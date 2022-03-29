AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District released a list of the teacher of the year finalist on Tuesday.

The finalists include three elementary teachers and three secondary teachers in the district.

The list of Elementary teachers include:

Jennifer Hill – Belmar

Tiffany Ryals – Humphrey Highland

Amy Worsham – Olsen Park

Finalists for secondary schools include:

Rhonda Obenhaus – AmTech

Caity Taylor – North Heights

Mary Perez – Palo Duro High School

For more information on the teacher of the year finalists, visit here.