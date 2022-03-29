AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District released a list of the teacher of the year finalist on Tuesday.
The finalists include three elementary teachers and three secondary teachers in the district.
The list of Elementary teachers include:
- Jennifer Hill – Belmar
- Tiffany Ryals – Humphrey Highland
- Amy Worsham – Olsen Park
Finalists for secondary schools include:
- Rhonda Obenhaus – AmTech
- Caity Taylor – North Heights
- Mary Perez – Palo Duro High School
