Amarillo ISD and Amarillo Police investigating threat made to upcoming dance

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD has postponed a middle school dance after a threat was made on social media.

Officials at Amarillo ISD are aware of the photo, which appears to make a threat in reference to a dance planned for tonight at Fannin Middle School.

Working with Amarillo Police, the juvenile who posted the message has been identified.

Amarillo ISD says “Providing a safe place for students and staff to learn and work is the most important thing we do. All threats are taken seriously and handled strictly in accordance with the student code of conduct. Safety is everyone’s responsibility and the “See something, say something” message empowers us all to help keep our schools safe.”