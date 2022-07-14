AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Fed continues its interest rate hikes, mortgage rates are on their way up as well. Now, homebuyers are bearing the brunt in Amarillo.

Even as interest rates increase, Kelsey Lloyd, a mortgage loan officer at Amarillo National Bank, said they are still receiving applications.

“When rates initially went higher, we saw a dip in applications, but it’s really kind of leveled out and seems to be a little bit more normal,” Lloyd said. “It seems like customers are feeling like they kind of understand and know that rates are going to be higher, and they’ve kind of come to expect that.”

With a low supply of homes on the market, Amarillo home prices are still high. Landon Moreland, a member of the Amarillo Association of Realtors, said housing inventory is relatively low, with about 219 homes on the market.

“We’re starting to see a little bit of homes that are staying on the market longer, seeing a little bit of price reduction, things like that, that is indicating that there’s a little bit of a slowdown,” he said.

However, Moreland said people are beginning to realize interest rates are not going back down any time soon, and they are still buying homes in the Amarillo area.

“The big thing is supply and demand. There’s still a lot of buyers out there, not enough inventory and so those homes are continuing to move relatively pretty quickly,” said Moreland. “Our average days on the market right now is 45 days and that’s from start to finish.”

The Fed has signaled it will continue to increase interest rates to slow economic growth and ease inflation.

Lloyd said, “If you get offered an interest rate and you like it, I would recommend that you lock it, just because you don’t know when it might change.”

According to Moreland, homebuyers are feeling those increases the most.

“The buyer is definitely the one that’s affected by the higher interest rate. It affects their buying power and how much they can afford,” he said. “So, you’ll see the higher-end homes maybe have a little bit longer days on the market. Still, under 300,000, those homes are moving pretty quickly.”

When asked about possible solutions to high interest rates, Moreland said, “I would say contact your local realtor and ask them about it and they can help you look at homes that will potentially have an assumable mortgage, where you can qualify with that current lender and see if if you meet their guidelines to assume that loan and take advantage of their rate.”