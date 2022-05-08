AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Sunday The Salvation Army in Amarillo (SAA) has announced the honoring of National Salvation Army Week, May 9-15.

The Salvation Army of Amarillo said they have worked to help those in need from our community, providing assistance to people and families. The SAA said they help people who may find themselves in crisis, shelter to those experiencing homelessness, food, and meals to the hungry.

“National Salvation Army Week presents a wonderful opportunity for us to let the community know more about the work of The Salvation Army in Amarillo,” said Major Ernest Hull, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “We want to recognize and celebrate the partners, supporters, and volunteers who make the ministry of the Army possible and invite everyone to join us as we celebrate National Salvation Army Week.”

According to the SAA In 1954, the week of November 18-December 4 (now recognized in May) was declared by the United States Congress and proclaimed by Dwight D. Eisenhower to be the first National Salvation Army Week, as a reminder to Americans to give freely of themselves.

“Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In times of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is a neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”

For more information about The Salvation Army of Amarillo, visit here.