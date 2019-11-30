Amarillo homicide suspect dies after a shootout with police in Missouri

UPDATE: On Friday, Amarillo Police officers performing a welfare check on the 7800 Pineridge Drive found 69-year-old Karen June Nicholas deceased inside.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit and CSI responded to the scene and determined that Nicholas did not die of natural causes.

The suspect in her death was identified as Christopher Lee Nicholas, the 29-year-old grandson of Karen Nicholas.

An arrest warrant was obtained for the arrest of Christopher Nicholas and it was determined that he had fled to Missouri. When officers in Missouri located Christopher, he was deceased from an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

LEBANON, Mo. (KOLR/KOZL) — Lebanon Police Department received information from Amarillo Police Department in Texas that a person of interest in their ongoing homicide investigation was at the Days Inn in Lebanon, Missouri on Nov. 29, 2019, at about 9:40 p.m.

The 29-year-old male out of Amarillo, Texas shot at officers through his hotel door and then shot himself.

The suspect was taken Mercy-Lebanon Hospital where he was pronounced dead and no officer was injured. It is believed to be an isolated event.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: