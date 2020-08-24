Amarillo has lowest unemployment rate in Texas for July 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The unemployment number rates are out for the month of July and Amarillo is the lowest in the state at 5.1%.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the Texas economy lost 12,300 private sector positions over the past month. In July, the Government sector offset private employment losses, by adding 43,700 jobs. Professional and Business Services added 16,400 positions, and Education and Health Services added 10,300 positions over the month.

“This month’s unemployment numbers make it clear, Texas employers are hiring,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “As our employers put Texans back to work, my office will continue to provide valuable information through our virtual town hall meetings and email newsletters to help our Texas employers navigate these uncertain times.”

In July, Texas saw a decrease in the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to 8.0 percent. This is the third consecutive monthly decrease and the lowest rate since March 2020 when the Texas economy was initially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas is below the national seasonally adjusted rate of 10.2 percent.