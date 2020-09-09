Amarillo Habitat for Humanity application opening for homeowner program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Habitat for Humanity’s homeowner program is now accepting applications.

“Our program provides low-income families the opportunity to reach their dream of homeownership.” said Director of Family Services Sarah Curtis, “We are able to make a major goal more attainable by offering a zero-percent interest mortgage for families who would not qualify for a traditional mortgage. We also offer our families free education on financial literacy, home maintenance and a variety of other important topics to ensure their success as future homeowners.”

More information about purchasing a home through this program and accessing applications can be found at www.amarillohabitat.org. Applications will also be available at the Amarillo Habitat for Humanity office located at 2700 S. Wilson. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity Partner Families are chosen by a committee who consider factors such as median family income, employment history, and credit references. The formal application process also includes a current home assessment to establish need.

For more information about how to volunteer or donate, please call 806-383-3456 or visit www.amarillohabitat.org.

