AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As we approach 2024, many people will make resolutions for the new year. For some, getting healthy is at their top of their list of goals, but how do you stick to it?

Many gyms offer discounts to incentivize people to get a start on their health goals, including the Downtown Athletic Club and Crunch Fitness in Amarillo.

Justin Wynne, Member Services Manager at DAC, said they are waiving enrollment fees.

“We know in January, a lot of people are highly motivated. They want to get in the gym, create a healthy lifestyle, and get fit and so we’re expecting a lot of good turnover and people coming in,” Wynne said. “We’re excited about offering people a chance to get in and get achieve that healthy lifestyle at a lower rate.”

Joshua Valentine, the fitness director at Crunch Amarillo, said all fees are waived there in January.

Then comes the all-important question: How do you stick with it througout the year?

“One thing Crunch offers is personal training and for every member here, there’s actually an opportunity to get with a personal training to clarify their goals,” Valentine said, noting the best motivation is the value behind a person’s goals. “Like what what it’d be worth to reach their goals and then on the other side of the spectrum would be helping them pinpoint why exactly is your current path, possibly stopping you.”

Wynne said it’s best to set smaller goals so you can attain them.

“A lot of people get discouraged and quit whenever they’re not hitting these huge goals and, you know, they expect it to happen after overnight,” he said. “It’s about a six week process to really build a habit and to, you know, achieve these goals and build a healthy lifestyle.”

According to Wynne, group training and personal trainers can also help people learn how to properly use machines and stay safe while exercising. Plus, keep in mind that having a friend with you to keep you accountable can help you reach your fitness goals.