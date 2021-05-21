BREAKING: Amarillo getting new hockey team after Bulls departure, ‘Amarillo Wranglers’ revealed as new name

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Just two months after Amarillo Bulls announced their departure from the city, Amarillo will have a team to take to the ice in the upcoming 2021-22 season. According to the North American Hockey League website, the Kansas City Scouts and club owner Loretto Sports Ventures, LLC, have agreed to sell their NAHL membership to Amarillo Ice Sports, LLC.

The NAHL continued saying the team has been relocated to Amarillo and will be named the Amarillo Wranglers, paying tribute to the original hockey team in the Texas Panhandle.

“Amarillo Ice Sports is thrilled to have the opportunity to not only continue the presence of an NAHL team in Amarillo, but also to bring local ownership to the mix,” said Chris Wright, President of Amarillo Ice Sports. “We believe that the combination of the Wranglers and the new Ice Ranch will provide great opportunities to all ice sports enthusiasts in the Panhandle for years to come.”

Amarillo Ice Sports, LLC is locally owned and operated by the Amarillo Hockey Association (AHAI), President Chris Wright, Roger Wright, and Amarillo hockey alumni Eric Andersen and Austin Sutter, according to the NAHL.

The league’s website added that the original Amarillo Wranglers were the Pittsburgh Penguins farm team that played in Amarillo in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s. Sutter will serve as President of the team and the squad will hit the ice at the Amarillo Civic Center.

On March 5, the Amarillo Bulls announced the NAHL Board of Governors had approved the relocation of the team to Mason City, Iowa starting in the upcoming 2021-22 season. The Bulls completed the 2020-21 season in Amarillo.

The NAHL said the new Wranglers will be a part of the NAHL’s South Division during the upcoming 2021-22 season. The division will be composed of eight teams competing in the NAHL during the 2021-22 season: Amarillo Wranglers (Amarillo, TX), Odessa Jackalopes (Odessa, TX), Wichita Falls Warriors (Wichita Falls, TX), Lone Star Brahmas (North Richland Hills, TX), New Mexico Ice Wolves (Albuquerque, NM), Corpus Christi Ice Rays (Corpus Christi, TX), El Paso Rhinos (El Paso, TX) and the Shreveport Mudbugs (Shreveport, LA).

The NAHL added that the Amarillo Wranglers are currently conducting a national search for a head coach and the team logo and colors will be revealed at a later date. Season tickets will be on sale in a near future date.

“There are many people who made this possible,” Wright said. “But we are especially grateful to the Lamar Hunt, Jr., Mayor Ginger Nelson and the Amarillo City Commission, Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller, Amarillo Deputy City Manager Kevin Starbuck, and NAHL Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld for their help, support and belief in our vision for ice sports in West Texas.”