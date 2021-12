Truck caught on fire in the area of S Coulter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday, Dec. 24, the Amarillo Fire Department said it has responded to a truck that caught on fire in a backyard behind the Westminster Apartments on S Coulter.

Community Liason for Amarillo Fire Department Jeff Justus said the incident prompted several calls, and firefighters were able to quickly control the fire before it spread.

No injures were reported.