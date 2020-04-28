Amarillo Firefighters rescue resident during morning house fire

Amarillo Firefighters

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Firefighters rescued a resident during a house fire this morning.

Firefighters responded to a home on the 800 block of Florida on a possible structure fire.

The resident was taken to a local hospital.

The fire remains under investigation.

There was $20,000 in damage to the home.

