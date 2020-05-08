Amarillo Fire put out vacant house fire early Friday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a vacant residence on the 800 block fo Browning at 1:45 this morning.

Officials say crews found a heavy amount of fire coming from the front porch of the home when they arrived.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which was brought under control in under 10 minutes after arriving.

There were no injuries at this incident. Damage to the home was estimated at $10,000.

Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the location to determine the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

