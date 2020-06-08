Amarillo Fire: Potter County Sheriff’s Department helps family after spotting morning fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 2400 block of Englewood.

The first unit arrived at 4:25 a.m. and found a large storage shed on fire. The shed was immediately adjacent to a mobile home, and fire quickly spread to the nearby residence.

AFD crews entered the home to begin extinguishment when the fire burned through the roof forcing crews inside the residence to evacuate. After crews exited the building, a defensive strategy was implemented and AFD units were able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes nearby. The fire was reported to be “Under Control” at approximately 6 a.m.

Officials say no one was injured. The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating and have not released a cause.

The fire was reported by a Potter County Sherriff’s Deputy that was patrolling the area. This Deputy noticed smoke in the area and located it coming from this residence. They notified dispatch and then began knocking on the door to alert the family inside. After several attempts, the occupants came to the door. Potter County’s Deputy alerted them to the fire, entered the home, and assisted with removing children from the home. Smoke detectors were present but had not activated before the Deputy arrived.

