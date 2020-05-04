Amarillo Fire Department put out fire at Buffalo Springs Apartments

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At 1:03 a.m., Amarillo Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire at the Buffalo Springs Apartments.

A Second Alarm response was initiated due to this being an apartment complex, resulting in eight units arriving on scene at 1:07 a.m. When crews arrived they found fire visible inside of the laundry room of the apartment building.

Crews extinguished the fire and evacuated the involved building.

The fire was brought under control by 1:16 a.m. The fire appeared to be contained to a large trashcan in the laundry room on the ground floor.

Crews were able to limit the damage to that only of the trashcan.

Due to the fast and coordinated actions of the initial crews, there was no damage to the building.

Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation. There were no injuries at this incident, and all residents were allowed back into their apartments by 2:00 a.m.

More from MyHighPlains.com: