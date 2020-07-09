Amarillo Fire Department puts out a morning barn fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fire Department responded to a barn fire in the area of 34th and Soncy.

One unit began protecting nearby exposures, one residence and one commercial property, the other initiated extinguishment of the fire.

Officials say 10 AFD units responded and had the fire extinguished.

The barn was deemed a total loss with no injuries reported.

Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was not requested due to the fire’s location being just outside the city limits.

