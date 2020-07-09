1  of  6
Closings and Delays
System Maintenance
Test District 9991
Test District 9992
Test District 9993
Test District 9994
Test District 9995

Amarillo Fire Department puts out a morning barn fire

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Amarillo Fire_1508945228589.jpg

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fire Department responded to a barn fire in the area of 34th and Soncy.

One unit began protecting nearby exposures, one residence and one commercial property, the other initiated extinguishment of the fire.

Officials say 10 AFD units responded and had the fire extinguished.

The barn was deemed a total loss with no injuries reported.

Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was not requested due to the fire’s location being just outside the city limits.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss