Amarillo Fire Department Engine hit by drunk driver Friday night, no injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Please don’t drink and drive. That’s the message from the Amarillo Fire Department after one of its engines was hit by a drunk driver Friday night.

According to AFD, Engine 12 was parked on I-27 in a position to protect other First Responders “downstream” from traffic accidents like this one. No one was injured in the crash, but this is the latest of several incidents involving drunk drivers hitting First Responders in the Amarillo area.

AFD, the Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Medical Services said all agencies are here to protect citizens, and they are asking for your help in protecting them by not drinking and driving.