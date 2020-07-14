Amarillo Education Association calls for 9-week remote start to the school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Education Association is joining with other union members and calling for remote instruction for the first nine weeks of the new school year and that the state not penalize the districts with funding cuts.

AEA President Aaron Phillips says, “As this viral pandemic continues to spread in our community and across out state, it has become increasingly clear that a return to the classroom will put the safety of students and educators at risk. We want to be back in schools, but we can’t risk the lives of our children or the adults working with them to do so.”

The Texas Education Agency is allowing school districts to limit the first three weeks of the semester to remote learning but is requiring districts to provide on-campus instruction for any student who wants it. After the three week limit, districts are required to offer on-campus classes, with an option for remote learning, or lose state funding.

